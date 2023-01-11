Shop4Neston Spreads Community Funds for the Benefit of All

Published: 11th January 2023 18:13

Neston's only community shop has distributed £20,000 back in to the Neston community

The Shop4Neston shop on Liverpool Road in Neston, exists as a community interest company, with monies made being pumped back in to the local community effort.

At the end of 2022, Shop4Neston has been able to distribute a brilliant £20,000 back in to the Neston community, by way of donation to the following local groups:

Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) on Burton Road - £6,000

The Welcome Café hosted at Neston Methodist Church - £6,000

Hip & Harmony CIC - £3,000

Teapot Café - £2,000

Neston Nomads FC - £2,000

Little Actors Theatre Company - £1,000

The groups were selected by customers making nominations and pledging votes, on visiting the shop.

Kris McFarlane, Director at Shop4Neston, says: "My talented, dedicated volunteer team and I are delighted Neston's only community shop have been able to raise so much money.

"The whole Neston community are so supportive and generous and deserve a huge thank you from us. Neston is a brilliant community with so many good causes and community schemes and we are really happy to be able to help as many as we can to do the amazing things they do! Go Neston!!!"

Having received the donation, Hip and Harmony expressed on social media: "What a fantastic Christmas present we got!! A MaSSive Thank you to Shop 4 Neston 🎉 We can do so much with this donation!! We can't quite believe it! Thank you to everyone who voted 🙏🏻 This is real community investment 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻".

Neston Nomads Football Club, our grassroots local club, said: "Neston Nomads FC are over the moon to receive an awesome gesture from shop4neston who work tirelessly in our community and have donated a total of £20000 back into it. Our gift of £2000 is staggeringly kind and will support us so much in our efforts to continue to serve our community of Neston THANKS GUYS awesome !!"

Little Actors Theatre Company, said: "A huge thank you to Shop 4 Neston! - Little Actors has been voted to receive community funds which will go a long way to helping keep Little Actors offering services in Neston ⭐️🎭".

We believe that Shop4Neston is an inspiration and we're grateful to continue seeing the shop thrive in 2023. Thank you Kris and team.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.