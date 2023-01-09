  • Bookmark this page

Sunday Roasts Served Up in Bistro 1881

Published: 9th January 2023 20:53

Surround yourself with family and friends, to enjoy a traditional Sunday Roast at the Parkgate Clubhouse

On four special dates, Bistro 1881 will be serving up their delicious Sunday Roast dinners, between 12pm and 4pm.

The popular Sunday events return in 2023 on 29th January, and again on St David's Day, 26th February, on Sunday 19th March, for Mother's Day, and finally on St George's Day, 23rd April.

Previous such dinner dates in 2022 were sell-out events, so be sure to reserve your table, and enjoy three courses for £25.95 per person.

To reserve a table call The Neston Club on 0151 336 4199 or email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk.

For more information, visit thenestonclub.co.uk.

You will find Bistro 1881 on our doorstep at the Parkgate Clubhouse, The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

 

 

 

