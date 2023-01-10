Average Speed Cameras Being Introduced to Calm Speeders on A550 Welsh Road

Published: 10th January 2023 20:50

In response to residents' concerns, National Highways will be introducing new measures



There have been many accidents on the A550 Welsh Road over the years and residents have repeatedly raised concerns about blatant speeding. By introducing average speed cameras along the stretch between the A41 and the A494, it is hoped that speeding scares will be reduced.

National Highways managers have been in touch with Cheshire MPs to confirm that cameras will be introduced March 2023 along the busy road that links Neston with North Wales.

On behalf of a number of residents, Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders had raised a variety of traffic issues along the main road including at the junction with the access to Brooklea.

In reply to the MP Duncan Smith, National Highways executive director of operations, said: "We take safety very seriously and I'd like to thank your constituents for their comments and suggestions to improve safety at this junction.

"I am pleased to confirm that we are introducing average speed cameras along the length of the A550 between the A494 in the south and the A41 in the north. We are aiming to commence the installation of these cameras in March 2023."

In response to the decision on introducing average speed cameras, one constituent told Mr Madders: "Anything that slows the traffic speed down is to be welcomed, especially the bikers on Sundays during the summer months."

National Highways has rejected a request for a pedestrian crossing on the A550 by Brooklea on the grounds that too few people would use it. Meanwhile, requests for improved signage in the area will be assessed.

