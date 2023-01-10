  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Average Speed Cameras Being Introduced to Calm Speeders on A550 Welsh Road

Published: 10th January 2023 20:50

In response to residents' concerns, National Highways will be introducing new measures

There have been many accidents on the A550 Welsh Road over the years and residents have repeatedly raised concerns about blatant speeding. By introducing average speed cameras along the stretch between the A41 and the A494, it is hoped that speeding scares will be reduced.

National Highways managers have been in touch with Cheshire MPs to confirm that cameras will be introduced March 2023 along the busy road that links Neston with North Wales.

On behalf of a number of residents, Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders had raised a variety of traffic issues along the main road including at the junction with the access to Brooklea.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders

In reply to the MP Duncan Smith, National Highways executive director of operations, said: "We take safety very seriously and I'd like to thank your constituents for their comments and suggestions to improve safety at this junction.

"I am pleased to confirm that we are introducing average speed cameras along the length of the A550 between the A494 in the south and the A41 in the north. We are aiming to commence the installation of these cameras in March 2023."

In response to the decision on introducing average speed cameras, one constituent told Mr Madders: "Anything that slows the traffic speed down is to be welcomed, especially the bikers on Sundays during the summer months."

National Highways has rejected a request for a pedestrian crossing on the A550 by Brooklea on the grounds that too few people would use it. Meanwhile, requests for improved signage in the area will be assessed.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies