Escape the Razor with 15% Discount on IPL Hair Removal at Escape Beauty Academy

Published: 11th January 2023 09:22

To celebrate the new year, Escape Beauty Academy in Neston have a fantastic winter offer to help you bin the razor!

Get yourself 15% off all IPL hair removal and skin rejuvenation courses during January and February.

Laser hair removal could help you ditch the razor for good and the anti-ageing benefits of IPL skin rejuvenation will ensure your skin has a glowing start to 2023.

Call the Escape team today for more information and to book your first appointment: 0151 336 6412 or 07816 017035.

Find out more on the beauty academy's website by clicking the logo below.

30 Bridge Street

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9UJ

t: 0151 336 6412

m: 07816 017 035

e: escapewithkara@gmail.com

w: escapebeautyacademy.co.uk

