Escape the Razor with 15% Discount on IPL Hair Removal at Escape Beauty Academy
|Published: 11th January 2023 09:22
To celebrate the new year, Escape Beauty Academy in Neston have a fantastic winter offer to help you bin the razor!
Get yourself 15% off all IPL hair removal and skin rejuvenation courses during January and February.
Laser hair removal could help you ditch the razor for good and the anti-ageing benefits of IPL skin rejuvenation will ensure your skin has a glowing start to 2023.
Call the Escape team today for more information and to book your first appointment: 0151 336 6412 or 07816 017035.
Find out more on the beauty academy's website by clicking the logo below.
30 Bridge Street
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9UJ
t: 0151 336 6412
m: 07816 017 035
e: escapewithkara@gmail.com
w: escapebeautyacademy.co.uk
Comments
