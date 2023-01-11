  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Escape the Razor with 15% Discount on IPL Hair Removal at Escape Beauty Academy

Published: 11th January 2023 09:22

To celebrate the new year, Escape Beauty Academy in Neston have a fantastic winter offer to help you bin the razor! 

Get yourself 15% off all IPL hair removal and skin rejuvenation courses during January and February.

Escape the Razor with 15% Discount on IPL Hair Removal at Escape Beauty Academy

Laser hair removal could help you ditch the razor for good and the anti-ageing benefits of IPL skin rejuvenation will ensure your skin has a glowing start to 2023. 

3 Amazing Benefits of Skin Rejuvenation

Call the Escape team today for more information and to book your first appointment: 0151 336 6412 or 07816 017035.

Find out more on the beauty academy's website by clicking the logo below.

Escape Beauty Academy
 

30 Bridge Street
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9UJ
t: 0151 336 6412
m: 07816 017 035
e: escapewithkara@gmail.com
w: escapebeautyacademy.co.uk

facebook

Neston Life

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies