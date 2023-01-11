The Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston Tell Us Their 2022 Key Deliverables

Author: Chris Hampshire, Chair of FHRS Published: 11th January 2023 15:48

The community volunteer group would like you to share in the achievements of the past year



Key 2022 deliverables by Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS):

1. Introduction

FHRS is a totally separate entity and organisation to Station Master's House who also operate a café at Hadlow Road Station. The objectives of FHRS are to maintain and enhance Hadlow Road Station, which is owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council, and to develop the station for community activities.

2. Pop-up Café

The FHRS successfully operated a pop-up café every 2 weeks from 10am to 1pm on a Sunday from February to November 2022. The FHRS pop-up café is organised and planned by the FHRS volunteer catering team with support from additional FHRS volunteers on each Sunday. Over 2,500 teas and coffees were provided to FHRS customers in 2022, along with 600 pieces of cake and over 2,200 bacon baps. As a result, over £11,000 was raised by the FHRS pop-up café in 2022. All the monies raised will be invested into the continued improvements that FHRS can make to Hadlow Road Station and the curtilage. It is hoped that the FHRS pop-up café will return on Sunday 26th February 2023 - weather permitting.

3. Events

3.1 Ukraine Fund Raising

The FHRS pop-up café held a special Ukraine fund raising event in May 2022 to support the DEC Ukraine appeal. As a result, FHRS donated £1,000 to this very worthwhile cause following very generous customer purchases and donations.

3.2 Platinum Jubilee

A highly successful platinum jubilee event was planned and delivered by FHRS in June 2022 with 400 people coming to Hadlow Road Station that afternoon. Event entertainment was kindly provided by Simon Le Barber, Riversign Choir, Mersey Morris Men and Hadlow Green Singers.

Tea, filter coffee and cake was provided by FHRS free of charge, although FHRS hadn't catered for, or expected, so many visitors! Apologies if you didn't get a piece of cake!

3.3 Children in Need Fund Raising

FHRS final pop-up cafe of 2022 was held on 27th November and was a fund raising event for Children in Need. This culminated in the wonderful sum of £825 being donated to Children in Need by FHRS, all thanks to our loyal customers once again. It was a great way to round off FHRS pop-up cafe for the year!

3.4 Katona Twins Concert

This concert featured the internationally acclaimed Katona Twins and was held in Christ Church, Willaston in December 2022. Well over £2,200 was received from ticket sales and donations at this concert's performance.

66% of the profit from this concert will be used by Christ Church, Willaston to support the church's restoration works that are being planned. FHRS was delighted to have been chosen as other recipient funding partner for the remainder of the profit.

3.5 Santa's Grotto

The volunteer team who joyfully facilitated the 2022 Santa's Grotto.

Another highly successful FHRS Santa's Grotto (2022) event was held at Hadlow Road Station in December. Nearly 120 children, along with parents and grandparents, were taken down the platform by Elves from Ellesmere Port Church of England College to see Santa in his beautifully decorated Signal Box Grotto. Free refreshments were provided by FHRS whilst Simon Le Barber provided musical entertainment and a balloon man kept children occupied. This event was funded by FHRS as a thank you to our community, although thanks also go to Councillor Myles Hogg for his Councillor's budget donation to this event.

4. Gardening

The monthly light gardening sessions were organised every month throughout 2022 by Jenny & Ben and supported by a dozen FHRS volunteers. A Cornus tree was planted on the station embankment by FHRS volunteers and another Cornus tree is expected to be planted by FHRS volunteers in Spring 2023, with both funded by very kind donations to FHRS.

All of this time and effort by FHRS volunteers has kept Hadlow Road Station looking wonderful for all visitors.

5. Awards

FHRS received two highly prestigious awards from Britain in Bloom North West with the Royal Horticultural Soc in 2022. The In Your Neighbourhood Level 5 Outstanding Award and the Heritage Award, which was voted best entry from over 600 nominations in the North West.

These awards are a testimony to all the hard work that the FRHS volunteers have put in over the years for our community's benefit.

6. Light Engineering

The light engineering volunteers undertook various improvement works around the station. Improvements included replacing the original signal box footings, adding new fencing, undertaking fence and level crossing repairs and repairing the Wirral Way signage.

7. Summary

Another very successful year for FHRS volunteers who delivered a number of very well attended community events at Hadlow Road Station. In addition, significant monies were raised that will be used to continue the numerous improvements that FHRS has made at the station in the 6 years since FHRS was formed.

FHRS already has various plans for 2023 including refurbishing and fitting another donated sack truck to the platform, redecorating the Waiting Room and vestibule in January, undertaking a deep clean of the kitchen before the pop-up café is open again in February, holding a King's coronation event in May and replacing the rotten level crossing gates. Watch out for further details over the year!

8. Thank You

None of these events and other improvement at Hadlow Road Station would be remotely possible without the commitment and dedication of the FHRS Committee members in planning and delivering these events. In addition, the support of all the other FHRS volunteers was essential to deliver each event or activity on the day.

Very grateful thanks therefore go to the FHRS committee members and all the FHRS volunteers for their continued support throughout a very successful 2022.

We hope that the support of the FHRS volunteers and our loyal customers continues in the New Year.

Wishing you all the very best for 2023.

