Over 50s Members New and Old Stage Call to Brightlights Theatre

Published: 13th January 2023 13:05

Little Actors Theatre Company based at Neston Town Hall are bringing back their over fifty theatre group for the 2023 season

The Brightlights theatre group, aimed at anyone over the age of fifty who would like to be involved, on stage or back stage, returns to Neston.

Little Actors are delighted to announce the return, possible thanks to funding from Tesco Bags of Help and a contribution from Costa Coffee.

The group will return to prepare a play for the 2023 Cheshire Drama Festival, to be held at Storyhouse in Chester and directed by professional actor Mike Lockley.

The Brightlights theatre group performing in December 2022.

The group will meet weekly from 11.00am to 1.00pm, on a Friday, starting 20th January, at Little Actors space in Neston Town Hall.

New members would be most welcome to come along. Even if you don't fancy acting you may want to get involved back stage or with design, or even just keeping the tea flowing in rehearsals. There is something for everyone to get involved with - learn a new skill or make new friends.

For details contact Little Actors by email to mail@littleactorstheatre.com, or call 07385 849864.

