Supporting Individuals with Long-term Conditions Let's Bridge the Gap Together

Published: 14th January 2023 20:56

The Bridging the Gap project is supporting people across Wirral to live their best lives 

Bridging the Gap Together is a project that will work to improve the lives of people with a life-limited illness, long-term condition or Long Covid. Supporting individuals struggling with any of these conditions, the aim is to develop a personalised plan that combines tailor-made activites and community peer support, to improve wellbeing and help them live the best life they can.

Bridging the Gap Together

The team are supporting people across Wirral through numerous activities, holistic therapies, their Fibromyalgia support group, Long Covid Support group and access to green gyms, swimming and much more.

Of their first 2023 session, the teams, said: "Another great sharing experience at todays Long Covid Peer Support Group. We had laughter... We had tears... We had cakes and a cuppa... We had positives... We had negatives... We had fun... But most of all we had everyone involved supporting eachother. A quote from one of our clients was that he felt ‘enlightened'".

Bridging the Gap Together

If you'd like to know more please do contact the team via their Facebook page @BridgingTheGapTogetherWirral or by email to charitiestogether1@onewirral.co.uk.

 

 

