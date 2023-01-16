Feel Inspired and Motivated this Health and Wellbeing Week at Neston Library

Published: 16th January 2023 14:50

Partners including Age UK and Brio Leisure come together to provide a variety of activities

Once again, Neston Library will be hosting a whole week of Health and Wellbeing-focussed activities, in the last week of January.

Throughout the week, there will be a range of partners offering free activities to help improve residents' mental and physical wellbeing. This year's partners include Age UK, Brio Leisure, Vivo Care Choices, Cheshire Police, the Road Safety Team and local organisations, plus many more.

One such event will be Neston Library's first live music event in several years: Join Music Off the Shelf for an evening of singing and acoustic guitar, with Mickey Rivers performing well-known hits and some original songs too.This event is happening on Friday 27 January, doors open 7pm, and is not to be missed - a great way to improve your mood and wellbeing.

Tickets are £5 per person, and are available to buy at the library or via TicketSource. A bar and refreshments will be available.

Below are some details and posters giving you more information about the week's events and there is still more being planned. The host of regular activities happening at Neston Library are also continuing as usual.

On Tuesday 24 January, between 2pm to 4pm, Age UK will host a drop-in advice session, giving information and support for older people. This session may be useful for those who are struggling with the rise in the cost of living or if you are concerned about energy bills; Age UK will be able to advise on any schemes and the support that may be available.

We will have our health and wellbeing coffee morning on Wednesday 25 January, between 10.30am to 12pm. Join us for good company and cake whilst listening to local musicians Twopenny Piece. Guaranteed to lift your spirits and boost your wellbeing. Please just come along, no need to book.

A workshop on Driving Safely for Longer is happening on Thursday 26 January, 11.30am to 12.30pm. This session is aimed at people aged sixty and over who have an interest in updating their driving skills and knowledge, as well as for those who want help in adapting to a new vehicle or simply want to gain more confidence. Book via the library or at this TicketSource link.



Brio will also host a few health sessions including mini health checks and a wellbeing walk.

Find a complete list of library events on the Cheshire West and Chester website. Posters with more details below:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.