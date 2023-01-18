  • Bookmark this page

Neston Fairtrade Town Group Express Thanks to Sainsbury's for Christmas Community Spirit

Published: 18th January 2023 17:25

Thinking back to December festivities, the Neston Festive Friday Markets were a great way to celebrate the season

At the 16th December market, our local Fairtrade group held a stall publicising the organisation and its aims. According to Fairtrade's own website: "For farmers and workers, Fairtrade means workers' rights, safer working conditions and fairer pay. For shoppers it means high quality, ethically produced products."

As a Fairtrade Town, the Neston Fairtrade group work with local businesses in promoting products with Fairtrade origin. Sainsbury's in Neston has a wide selection available to buy locally, including bananas, chocolate, coffee and much more.

Michelle Thomas from Sainsbury's with Irene and Gaynor Hilton-Ward. Michelle Thomas from Sainsbury's with Irene and Gaynor Hilton-Ward.

The town's Sainsbury's store gifted Fairtrade Maltesers and bananas for the grateful volunteer group to hand out to Christmas shoppers. Brenda Marple of the Town Group said: "There was a steady flow of people interested in the products we displayed, which could be bought locally."

To find out more about the Neston Fairtrade Steering Group, visit their Community page on our site.

 

 

 

