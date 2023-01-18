  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Do You Know a Primary Age Little One Who Would Thrive at Military Style Education?

Published: 18th January 2023 21:42

Working with real soldiers from the British Military, children get to do Zorbs, assault courses, soccer darts and much more 

Every day of February half-term, Monday 20th to Friday 24th February, Military Style Education will be giving youngsters opportunities for learning skills such as teambuilding, outside the classroom.

Offering inflatable assault courses, soccer darts, multi-skills, zorbs and much more, it could be a fantastic day or two of fun that breaks up the week off school.

Do You Know a Primary Age Little One Who Would Thrive at Military Style Education?

Attend the course at Neston Primary School, Burton Road, Neston CH64 9RE.

The cost is £20 per child, per day and places can be booked online on the mseschools.co.uk website (or click the image above).

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies