Do You Know a Primary Age Little One Who Would Thrive at Military Style Education?

Published: 18th January 2023 21:42

Working with real soldiers from the British Military, children get to do Zorbs, assault courses, soccer darts and much more

Every day of February half-term, Monday 20th to Friday 24th February, Military Style Education will be giving youngsters opportunities for learning skills such as teambuilding, outside the classroom.

Offering inflatable assault courses, soccer darts, multi-skills, zorbs and much more, it could be a fantastic day or two of fun that breaks up the week off school.

Attend the course at Neston Primary School, Burton Road, Neston CH64 9RE.

The cost is £20 per child, per day and places can be booked online on the mseschools.co.uk website (or click the image above).

