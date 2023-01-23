Lead an Ambitious and Growing Council Serving Our Historic Market Town

Published: 23rd January 2023 09:10

Neston Town Council are seeking to recruit a Chief Officer

Please find the job desription below, with salary details and person specification. Do you have the right skills? Share far and wide that our council can find the right person for the job.

Chief Officer/Responsible Financial Officer (Proper Officer)

- Salary up to £44.5k (SCP Range 35-38) -

We have recently re-defined our vision and direction of travel, and are evolving to ensure we deliver it.

We now seek a highly motivated person to head up our officer team. With considerable administration and organisational skills, you will also be an excellent manager, leader, innovator and ambassador partnering our elected members in delivering their vision.

This is a challenging role, requiring a forward thinking, proactive approach. For the right person we offer a competitive salary, a friendly work environment, as well as a supportive team and members and rewarding employment.

Situated on the Wirral Peninsula, Neston is Cheshire's best kept secret, a town on the up, but like most communities there are issues that need to be tackled. The Town Council will play an important role in uniting and coordinating the actions of all stakeholders, be they public sector, businesses or residents.

Please apply for an information pack and application form by emailing Alison.Kunaj@nestontowncouncil.org.uk or by phoning 0151 336 3840. For an informal chat, please phone Peter Cooper on 07793 291279.

Closing date: 5pm, Friday 10th February 2023.

We value equality and welcome applications from everyone meeting our person specification.

Neston Town Hall on Neston High Street. For more on Neston Town Council, visit neston.org.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.