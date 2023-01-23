Neston and Surrounding Villages Glow in the Snow

Published: 23rd January 2023 20:54

This time last week, our area was covered in a fluffy, white blanket of snow

Readers shared some fantastic photography, which forever captures the winter spirit in the air.

The following selection was captured around Willaston village by the talented Actuarius Art.

The next few were taken by top contributor Jane Leitch.

Local photographer Robert Clive shot a few different images and we love them all.

Neston Town Councillor Brenda Marple captured these atmospheric pictures, in glorious Parkgate.

Facebook-famous local, Dave Mort Photography. snapped these beauties, in Little Neston.

Here are some fantastic aerial photos, shot by Andrew Mills.

See the lovely shot below, captured in Parkgate by Jamie Roberts, which featured as our newsheader for last week's edition of Neston News. Click on the photo to view the newsletter.

We love the stunning landscape on our doorstep.

