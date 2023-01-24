  • Bookmark this page

Come Along to Gift Café Puddington for Friday Fun and Games

Published: 24th January 2023 16:38

Everyone is welcome at regular Friday morning sessions, playing all the favourites

Fun and games, every Friday morning between 10am to 12pm

Come and join us for a free cup of tea or coffee, chat and fun every Friday between 10am to 12 noon.

Test yourselves playing all the favourite games and recalling all of those facts you never thought would be useful!

Jenga, card games, dominoes, scrabble and many more between 10am to 11am and then a fun quiz covering various topics 11am to 12noon.

Come alone or with a friend - everyone is welcome.

You will find Gift Café at Chapel House Lane, Puddington, Neston CH64 5SW.

 

 

 

