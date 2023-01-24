Volunteer Once a Month to Serve Food and Drinks on the Platform at Hadlow Road Station

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station are seeking additional catering volunteers to help the Pop-up Café

Pop-up Café Volunteers Wanted!

FHRS pop-up café is open from 10.00am to 1.00pm nearly every other Sunday with volunteers starting work at 09.00am and finishing at 2.00pm, with a free lunch provided.

(l-r) Carole, Lyn, Chris, Grace and JennyWe are now looking for additional volunteers who can deliver the drinks and food to customer tables on the platform working one Sunday every two months or so.

We are keen to hear from anyone who feels that they can assist.

Please contact Chris in the first instance for further details on 0151 327 4511 or 07809 150929 or email c.c.hampshire@btinternet.com.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station are on Facebook, and on the Willaston Residents' and Countryside Society website.

