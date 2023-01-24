  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Volunteer Once a Month to Serve Food and Drinks on the Platform at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 24th January 2023 21:04

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station are seeking additional catering volunteers to help the Pop-up Café 

Pop-up Café Volunteers Wanted!

FHRS pop-up café is open from 10.00am to 1.00pm nearly every other Sunday with volunteers starting work at 09.00am and finishing at 2.00pm, with a free lunch provided.

(l-r) Carole, Lyn, Chris, Grace and Jenny(l-r) Carole, Lyn, Chris, Grace and JennyWe are now looking for additional volunteers who can deliver the drinks and food to customer tables on the platform working one Sunday every two months or so.

FHRS little helper

We are keen to hear from anyone who feels that they can assist.

Please contact Chris in the first instance for further details on 0151 327 4511 or 07809 150929 or email c.c.hampshire@btinternet.com.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station are on Facebook, and on the Willaston Residents' and Countryside Society website.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies