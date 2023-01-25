  • Bookmark this page

The First Spring Tide of 2023 Sees Birdwatchers Flock to Beautiful Parkgate

Published: 25th January 2023 15:21

The Dee Estuary's highly anticipated spring tides showcase just how important the area is for birds 

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) make our local wetlands sound magical, and they are: "The gateway to the Dee Estuary reserve, Burton Mere Wetlands straddles the border between England and Wales with a mosaic of freshwater wetland habitats, mixed farmland and woodland." 

On Tuesday, 24 January 2023, the team ventured away from the customer hub of the reserve and along to Parkgate for the best view of birds brought closer to land with the spring tides.

CREDIT: Paul JubbCREDIT: Paul Jubb

We spoke with Dan Trotman, RSPB Visitor Experience Manager at the reserve, and he said: "The Dee Estuary's highly anticipated spring tides showcase just how important the area is for birds, and why the RSPB set out to protect the marsh by buying it from British Steel to form the first part of our reserve more than 40 years ago.

"It's hard to believe that the tide can still reach the sea wall, but when it does it's a spectacular experience of vast flocks of waders, ducks and geese pushed into close view by the advancing water, plus chance to see birds of prey and owls taking advantage of easy pickings.

"Unfortunately the calm weather this week meant the tide wasn't particularly dramatic on Tuesday, but there are further events on 21, 22, 23 February and 22, 23 March when we'll be hoping for some wind to help push the tide right up. Ironically, the worse the weather is to be outdoors beside the estuary, the better the spectacle will be!!"

Full details of events happening at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands can be found on their website.

 

 

 

