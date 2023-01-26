Traffic Light Chaos at Two Mills Junction is On the Radar

Published: 26th January 2023 21:54

We read several complaints on social media regarding the traffic lights at this busy junction

Cheshire West and Chester Council has contacted National Highways following the increase in comments recently.

The traffic lights are operated by National Highways and a number of comments appeared on the Council's social media channels this week regarding the operation of the lights with some concerns regarding safety.

National Highways is the government company charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's motorways and major A roads. The other roads in the borough are maintained by the Council.

CREDIT: Google Maps. Two Mills junction.

CWAC Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "We've received a number of comments regarding the operation of the traffic signals at Two Mills on the A540 this week. We contacted colleagues at National Highways regarding the situation, so we can reassure residents and also let them know how to report faults or issues at this location."

Robert Heywood, National Highways Route Manager, said: "We would advise all drivers using a junction where the traffic lights have failed to treat the junction as give way and proceed with care. We would also urge drivers or members of the public to contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000 when reporting a fault, a breakdown or collision on our network.

"In 2017 we made significant improvements to the junction where the A550 and A540 meet at Two Mills. These improvements included safety improvements to allow additional space for right turning vehicles and additional cycling provisions along with renewed signing and lining.

"We continue to monitor the location as we do with all our network and we don't currently believe the number of incidents at the location are excessive compared to other similar junctions. As a result, there are no further plans for changes to the junction."

