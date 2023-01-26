  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Traffic Light Chaos at Two Mills Junction is On the Radar

Published: 26th January 2023 21:54

We read several complaints on social media regarding the  traffic lights at this busy junction

Cheshire West and Chester Council has contacted National Highways following the increase in comments recently.

The traffic lights are operated by National Highways and a number of comments appeared on the Council's social media channels this week regarding the operation of the lights with some concerns regarding safety.

National Highways is the government company charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's motorways and major A roads. The other roads in the borough are maintained by the Council.

CREDIT: Google Maps. Two Mills junction.CREDIT: Google Maps. Two Mills junction.

CWAC Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "We've received a number of comments regarding the operation of the traffic signals at Two Mills on the A540 this week. We contacted colleagues at National Highways regarding the situation, so we can reassure residents and also let them know how to report faults or issues at this location."

Robert Heywood, National Highways Route Manager, said: "We would advise all drivers using a junction where the traffic lights have failed to treat the junction as give way and proceed with care. We would also urge drivers or members of the public to contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000 when reporting a fault, a breakdown or collision on our network.

"In 2017 we made significant improvements to the junction where the A550 and A540 meet at Two Mills. These improvements included safety improvements to allow additional space for right turning vehicles and additional cycling provisions along with renewed signing and lining.

"We continue to monitor the location as we do with all our network and we don't currently believe the number of incidents at the location are excessive compared to other similar junctions. As a result, there are no further plans for changes to the junction."

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies