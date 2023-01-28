Children Go Free to Ness Gardens While School Closed Due to Strike

Published: 28th January 2023 20:13

Visit nature with the children while teachers' strike closes local schools

A number of Neston schools will be closed on Wednesday 1st February, as teachers in England and Wales go on strike.

Ness Gardens know that being in nature is a fantastic option to keep little ones busy and are offering free admission to all Under 16s on the 1st.

With school closed for the day, take the opportunity for learning outside the classroom.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.