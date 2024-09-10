The Community Pop-up Café is Back at Hadlow Road Station in 2023

Published: 30th January 2023 11:00

Run by the community, for the community, the popular twice-monthly café events are back, from Sunday 26 February

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) are opening up the pop-up café again in 2023. The beautiful old platform is a lovely setting in Willaston, outside Neston. Please find below their update and opening dates for your diary.

Image from September 2022 pop-up café event.

FHRS is a totally separate entity and organisation to Station Master's House who also operate a café at Hadlow Road Station. The objectives of FHRS are to maintain and enhance Hadlow Road Station, which is owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council, and to develop the station for community activities.

FHRS pop-up café is a community venture located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform. All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to the station and the curtilage, for the benefit of our community, whilst all the improvement works are undertaken by FHRS volunteers.

FHRS 2023 Menu

FHRS pop-up café is open on Sundays from 10.00am to 1.00pm on the following dates in 2023:

February 26th

March 12 and 26

April16th, when there will be musical entertainment by The Old School Boys

April 30

May 7, when there will be musical entertainment by Western Approaches

May 28 - note the change in date because there will be no pop-up café on 14 May

June 11, with musical entertainment by Simon Le Barber

June 25

July 16 and 30

August 13 and 27

September 10 and 24

October 15 and 29

November 12 and 26

December - Santa's Grotto in December.

FHRS is a community café run by community volunteers for our community customers!

