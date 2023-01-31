  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Adult Male Charged After Teenager Asaulted with Knife in Neston

Published: 31st January 2023 11:02

A 34-year-old man has been charged following the disturbance on Park Street 

Dominic Deer, previously of Change Lane, Willaston, was arrested and has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and section 18 wounding with intent.

Police were called to Park Street in Neston at 11.35pm on Friday 27 January, following reports of a disturbance.

During the disturbance a 17-year-old boy received a slash injury to the side of his head and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Deer appeared at Chester Magistrates on 30 January and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on 27 February.

CREDIT: Google. Park Street in Neston, looking towards the town centre.CREDIT: Google. Park Street in Neston, looking towards the town centre.

 

 

 

 

