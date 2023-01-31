  • Bookmark this page

Motorbike Anti-Social Behaviour Robustly Dealt With as a Local Priority

Published: 31st January 2023 11:22

Can you help identify the male driver pictured here? 

Having received multiple reports of anti-social use of motorcycles within Neston, over the last few days, Cheshire Constabulary are seeking your help in identifying a motorcyclist; please refer to the image below.

Motorcyclist pictured in Neston.

Local units are keen for any information that help identify the rider as part of OP SCRAMBLER.

Please contact Cheshire Police quoting 23000088991 if you have any information that can assist officers dealing with this incident.

Wendy Dalton, Police Community Support Officer at Ellesmere Port Local Police Unit, says: "[We] are asking for you to be our eyes and ears in being able to robustly deal with these types of incidents, they are a local priority."

You can reach Cheshire Police via their website: cheshire.police.uk.

 

 

 

 

 

 

