Proud to Have One of the UK's Top 5 Garden Centres on Our Doorstep

Published: 31st January 2023 12:30

Gordale Garden and Home Centre is a CH64 gem that now has country-wide recognition

Making it one of only ten "Garden Centres of Excellence", Gordale has been named fifth in the list of the top 100 UK Garden Centres, by the Garden Centre Association.

This is such exciting news, especially for owners Peter and Jill Nicholson, as this year marks the 75th anniversary for the family-run business.

Jill Nicholson, said: "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious horticultural industry accolade, especially as we mark a key milestone at the garden centre this year.

"The award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to keep delivering the best experience possible for our visitors."

Gordale Garden and Home Centre on the A540 Chester High Road.

Located on Chester High Road, Gordale is one of the UK's oldest garden centres and a hub for shoppers young and old, open seven days a week.

Set in fifteen beautiful acres, it offers a huge range of high quality garden and homewares from a knowledgeable and friendly team of experts.

There is parking for over 500 cars, a coffee shop, a children's play area and its own petrol station.

For more from Gordale Garden and Home, visit the website: gordale.co.uk.

