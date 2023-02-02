  • Bookmark this page

Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more

- PetPals Wirral West
- PetPals Wirral West
Explore the Facilities and Environment at Neston Primary School's Foundation Stage Unit

Published: 2nd February 2023 14:24

Neston Primary School invites you to visit the combined Nursery (F1) and Reception (F2) space at our open morning on Saturday 11th March

Come along to explore at our Open Morning on Saturday, 11 March, from 10.00am to 11.30am; we would love to meet you and your family.

Learning through play.

During your visit you will have the opportunity to look around our Foundation Stage Unit and ask our two teachers as many questions as you like.

Learning through play.

You will be able to explore our Foundation stage environment and engage in some exciting activities with your child.

Learning through play.

We cater for all three to five-year-olds. We also have available, for an additional cost, a school breakfast and after school club.

Learning through play.

If you are interested in visiting, and would like any further information. Please contact Neston Primary School on 0151 832 6251 or email: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk.

 

 

