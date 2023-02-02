Explore the Facilities and Environment at Neston Primary School's Foundation Stage Unit

Published: 2nd February 2023 14:24

Neston Primary School invites you to visit the combined Nursery (F1) and Reception (F2) space at our open morning on Saturday 11th March

Come along to explore at our Open Morning on Saturday, 11 March, from 10.00am to 11.30am; we would love to meet you and your family.

During your visit you will have the opportunity to look around our Foundation Stage Unit and ask our two teachers as many questions as you like.

You will be able to explore our Foundation stage environment and engage in some exciting activities with your child.

We cater for all three to five-year-olds. We also have available, for an additional cost, a school breakfast and after school club.

If you are interested in visiting, and would like any further information. Please contact Neston Primary School on 0151 832 6251 or email: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.