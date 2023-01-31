Prize Money Paid Forward to Thank My Dad's Lovely Care Home

Published: 31st January 2023 17:03

The generously donated prize money will help build a sensory garden at Chapel House Care in Puddington

A generous competition prize from a Chester landscaping business was won by a family member of a resident, who gifted the prize to Chapel House, to thank them for looking after her father so well.

Celia Cummings donated the prize for £1,000 to the home where her dad has been resident for a number of months.

The surprise donation is being used to help build a sensory walk in the garden for residents of the two care homes, The Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home.

Sensory gardens are often used in healthcare settings and are designed to incorporate colour, touch and scent to help inspire distant memories and sensations.

Celia Cummings and Keith Ley.

Celia said: "Dandy's Landscape Supplies in Chester ran a competition last month to win £1,000 of landscaping materials.

"I entered it and posted a comment saying that if I won, I would love to donate the prize to Chapel House Care, my dad's lovely care home where he is so well cared for, to help build the nature walk around the grounds.

"Although I wasn't the initial winner, the lady who did win had spotted my comment about donating to my dad's care home and she very kindly gifted the prize to me to donate to them.

"It was a case of true Christmas spirit as the prize was drawn on Christmas Eve."

Keith Ley, Home Manager for both homes, said: "It was incredibly generous of both the original prize winner and also Celia Cummings to donate this wonderful prize to us.

"We have exciting plans to build a lovely sensory garden for our residents to enjoy and this donation will help us to create something really special."

Amanda Arnold, Director of Marketing at Dandy's Landscape Supplies Centre on Sealand Road in Chester, said: "We were very touched to hear that the winner of our most recent Christmas Competition, winning £1000 worth of landscaping and gardening supplies, donated their prize to a complete stranger!

"To hear that the prize was then passed to Chapel House Care in Puddington, is just wonderful - it sounds like it will bring lots of happiness to residents and staff alike. The kindness of these ladies to "Pay it Forward" on Christmas Eve is astounding, what a wonderful Christmas Gift! We can't wait to see the new sensory garden that Chapel House Care has planned."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington, near Neston.

