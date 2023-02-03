Love is in the Air and in the Window at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 3rd February 2023 11:40

The February floral display in the window at the coffee shop is charming



When you're passing through The Cross, Neston, take a moment to appreciate the lovely floral display in the window at The Blue Bicycle coffee shop.

Pat Wood, from Neston Flower Society, has again delivered a beautiful display, this time evoking the romance of the month of February, with Valentine's Day just around the corner.

Makes us want to tell our nearest and dearest, how much we love them.

You will find The Blue Bicycle family-run coffee shop at 10 The Cross, Neston CH64 9UB.

