Open Gardens at Briarfield Gardens to Celebrate the Snowdrop Festival

Published: 3rd February 2023 16:37

The beautiful gardens at Briarfield are open for all, on Fridays throughout February

Briarfield gardens in Burton, as part of the National Garden Scheme, are having open garden days every Friday 3 to 24 February, from 10am to 4pm.

Come along to the Snowdrop Festival and explore all the magnificence our gardens have to offer.

Adult entry costs £4.00, and children are welcome free of charge.

The profits from all events we run throughout the year, go toward local and worthy charities, including Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Carers Trust.

For more information, visit ngs.org.uk.

You will find Briarfield gardens at The Rake in Burton, CH64 5TL.

