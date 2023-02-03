  • Bookmark this page

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Spring Camp this February Half-term

Published: 3rd February 2023 17:07

The academy is back at The Neston Club this February half-term holiday, with their All Stars Spring Camp

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager at the Parkgate Clubhouse, says: "We will once again be running a half term multi sports camp, led by our Sports Development Officer Emma Nokes.

"There are a whole range of sports and activities undertaken at the camps including; Tennis, Hockey, Football, Cricket, Racketball, Rounders, Volleyball, Lacrosse, Croquet and much more!"

Kids can Enjoy the Neston Sports Academy All Stars Spring Camp at The Neston ClubKids can Enjoy the Neston Sports Academy All Stars Spring Camp at The Neston Club

The camp costs £30 per day (or £130 for the week).

Click here or the image above, to reserve your child's place.

The Neston Club

Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199
e: enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk

 

 

