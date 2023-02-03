Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Spring Camp this February Half-term

Published: 3rd February 2023 17:07

The academy is back at The Neston Club this February half-term holiday, with their All Stars Spring Camp

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager at the Parkgate Clubhouse, says: "We will once again be running a half term multi sports camp, led by our Sports Development Officer Emma Nokes.

"There are a whole range of sports and activities undertaken at the camps including; Tennis, Hockey, Football, Cricket, Racketball, Rounders, Volleyball, Lacrosse, Croquet and much more!"

The camp costs £30 per day (or £130 for the week).

Click here or the image above, to reserve your child's place.

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199

e: enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk



