Christmas Tributes Need to be Removed from Neston Cemetery this Month

Published: 3rd February 2023 18:05

If you would like to keep hold of wreaths left for loved ones, please collect them by mid-February

Ongoing maintenance now due at Neston cemetery requires tributes to be removed from graves by Sunday, 12 February.

Anyone who wishes to dispose of or keep their Christmas tributes will need to remove them from the cemetery grounds and burial plots by this date. Cemetery staff will then begin to remove any remaining Christmas tributes from Monday, 13 February.

The reason for the removal of the tributes is to allow grass cutting to take place from early March.

The grounds of Neston cemetery are managed by Cheshire West and Chester Council. The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "The Council understands that the removal of Christmas tributes is extremely sensitive and this is why grave owners and visitors are being given early notice, so that they may remove their own Christmas tribute should they wish."

The Council does not remove wreaths from private church yards.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.