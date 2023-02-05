  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Film Crews Descended on Parkgate to Film Show Sexy Beast

Published: 5th February 2023 21:12

It was lights, camera, action at St Thomas' Church last week, as film crews gathered

Local photographer Robert Clive snapped some action shots of the film crew and filming in progress, when lorries parked up outside of St Thomas' Church in Parkgate on Monday, 30 January 2023.

Credit: Robert Clive

Crews were filming a new Paramount Plus series, Sexy Beast, the prequel to the 2000 gangster film classic, Sexy Beast. For those familiar with the film, the series is following the origin story of the Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters.

Credit: Robert Clive

Featuring actors Stanley Morgan, Stuart D. Latham and Sami Amber, the cast are all new to the original film, which featured household names Ray Winstone, Ian McShane, Ben Kingsley and Amanda Redman.

Credit: Robert Clive

According to Wirral Globe, Parkgate is just one of several filming locations spotted throughout North West England.

The show is set to air in the UK and around the world in 2023, release date yet to be determined.

 

 

Comments

