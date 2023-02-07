2nd Neston Girl Guides' Mysterious Flag Leaves Questions Unanswered

Published: 7th February 2023 16:39

At Neston Civic Service, the mysterious flag was 'laid up' at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church

The church received the flag from the Guides, at the service held on Sunday, 5th February.

Pat Wood got in touch to tell us about the mystery, maybe you can shed some light on the origin and/or life of their flag.

2nd Neston Guides no longer exist as an active girlguiding company, but it has kept stored this most unusual flag, a naval ensign which has the enscription: "B P Girl Guides".

Do you recognise the flag? Do you know its age, from where it came to be, and when? A previous appeal via Neston Past has failed to uncover any details.

Marion Forshaw read the Guide Prayer at the service, and the flag was received by the priest.

Three former members of the old Company were present, plus a lady who had seen the appeal for information about the flag and had travelled fifty miles to be present; it was her first time back in Neston for fifty years.

Perhaps someone recognises the flag or has any information about it. If you can help, please contact Pat Wood directly, by calling 0151 336 3170.

