Television Filming Benefits Local Community

Author: Valerie M Johnson Published: 13th February 2023 17:32

The Parkgate Society were very grateful to receive a donation from Sexy Beast Productions



After filming for a new television series disrupted Parkgate in January, filmmakers made a donation to the Parkgate Society, to benefit the community. Valerie M Johnson has been in touch to tell us more...

Many of you will be aware that a film company recently used St Thomas' Church, Parkgate as a set for filming a prequel for television. They were very grateful to the council and the police for allowing them to park in the vicinity of the church. They were also conscious that some residents and businesses close by may have been inconvenienced for a short period. In gratitude they offered a donation for the benefit of the local community.

You may not know that it is the Parkgate Society who pay for all the flowers and plants in the planters, including the boat on Middle Slip. The Parkgate Society are also very active with monthly litter picking by their Community Spirit volunteers. In recognition that the Parkgate Society invest in making Parkgate looking better I nominated The Parkgate Society to receive this kind donation. The Parkgate Society were very grateful to receive a cheque for £500 from Sexy Beast Productions Ltd for flowers and plants in 2023.

Valerie M Johnson

The fruits of the volunteers' labour when the Parkgate Society were out litter-picking in September 2022..

See our article about the filming, and photographs of the crews in action.

