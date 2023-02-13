Community Groups Invited to Use the Space at Gift Café Puddington

Published: 13th February 2023 17:49

Community groups can use the space at the Gift Café in Puddinton village, free of charge

The not-for-profit coffee shop wants to hear from you if you're a community group looking for a home base. They're offering use of their space, at no charge, to local people looking for a home for their club.

They are also offering the space to performers who would like a regular slot entertaining the café's customers and are open to supporting people looking to organise an event for them.

The GIFT Café in Puddington village is a not-for-profit community space.

The Gift Café, which stands for Getting Involved, Finding Talent, has been in operation in the village since 2017. Run by Retain Wellbeing, it is focused on making lives better for those with memory difficulties and their loved ones and is a dedicated dementia friendly coffee shop which is open to all.

Caroline Hutton of Retain Wellbeing said: "We work on a not-for-profit basis and put any surplus we make back into the community.

"We managed to survive the pandemic, but to help us to continue to contribute financially to community groups and projects we are looking for lots more local groups to come and use our cafe.

"We're looking for people who lead, or want to lead, a group of local people. There would be no fee for such groups who do not charge for attendance. It could be a book or poetry club, a chess group, or a language club. All would be welcome.

"We have performers such as the 64 N'Ukes who regularly come and play at the café and we're keen to hear from others who would like a regular slot entertaining our customers.

"Alternatively, people could organise an event for us. We would support them where possible."

Anyone interested in finding out more, or to discuss any ideas, can contact Caroline by email at info@GIFTCafe.co.uk or call her on 07407 620043.

