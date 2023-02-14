Change Ahead for Neston's Hip & Harmony

Published: 14th February 2023 13:28

On its tenth anniversary, Neston-based Community Interest Company Hip & Harmony has undertaken a review of its activities and operational costs.

In the face of ever-rising energy and other bills, along with the burden of responsibility on Creative Director Paula Prytherch, the organisation will be moving out of its current premises, The Hub in Bridge Street, at the end of March.

Hip & Harmony's Choir and 64 N'Ukes group will continue as normal, but will relocate classes to NCYC in the near future. Street Dance competition teams will continue for the rest of the current dance season, sponsored by local estate agent Vista Abode.

Unfortunately, Hip & Harmony will no longer be running Street Dance classes, but conversations are underway with others in the community who may take them over.

Speaking of the changes, Paula said: "We are very proud of the work we have done with many hundreds of young dancers over the past 10 years; performing at community events and at our own twice-annual shows, as well as the success of our teams at competitions in the wider area.

"Just this weekend, our teams scooped a number of awards at the Iconic Dance Competition in Liverpool.

"We hope to see the classes continue under another banner, to build on our legacy.

"Huge thanks to all our members, parents, volunteers and sponsors for their support, and to assure you that Hip & Harmony CIC will continue, exploring new projects which we will bring to your attention as soon as we can. Watch this space!"

