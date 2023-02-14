Here's the Latest Update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Published: 14th February 2023 20:36

The Friends group have been in touch with their report for March 2023



MAINTENANCE

The excellent painting of the waiting room and vestibule has now been completed by decorator

Steven Lunt. Our thanks also go to Councillor Myles Hogg for a donation from his Councillor's budget towards this decorating.

The café kitchen was steam cleaned in January, together with the tables and chairs. Thanks go to the kitchen staff, and also the help given by Simon le Barber.

We have also obtained a quote for the painting of the ticket office, which hopefully MAY be

completed by late spring. Unfortunately, there is a problem with water penetrating in from the

outside, which is being investigated by Cheshire West and Chester Council. Decorating cannot start until this problem has been resolved. All items in the ticket office will be removed and catalogued.

The platform edge painting will have to wait until we get a consecutive Monday and Tuesday in

spring to allow it to dry, and when we can also close the platform edge to the public.

CWAC are getting a quote to replace the four level crossing gates, which are in a very poor

condition. Probably this repair will be funded by Friends of Hadlow Station.

Thanks go to Sue for litter picking.

GARDENING

The gardening days at Hadlow Road Station started again in February. From now on, the

gardening work day will alternate each month between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Another

Cornus tree has been funded, and will be planted when it is available. The next gardening dates are Wednesday, 1st March and Tuesday, 4th April, from 10am to 12 noon

POP-UP-CAFE

The menu has been revised for 2023, with a slight change in some of the prices. Some of our pop-up café mornings for 2023 will have entertainment on the platform.

The King's Coronation event will take place on Sunday 7th May, and I will keep you informed when

we have all the details.

The next dates for the Pop-up Café mornings are 10am to 1pm, Sunday 12th March, Sunday 26th March, Sunday 16th April, and Sunday 30th April.

We look forward to seeing you all enjoying yourself again. Hopefully in the sunshine, and not with

your umbrella!

Busy platform in September 2022.

