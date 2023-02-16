Bringing Paisley Grey Back to Life Under a New Banner

Published: 16th February 2023 10:59

Neston business partners are bringing the joy of CeeCee's to Paisley Grey

The closure of popular Neston café bar Paisley Grey disappointed many, but September 2022 was the right time to close the doors, for the previous owners who have now retired.

The drive was on to find new owners who are passionate about the space, and business partners Claire Atherton and Chelsea Johnston are ready to get the door flung open, once again.

The exterior of the popular spot, taken in August 2022.The pair founded dessert café and milkshake bar, CeeCee's, in Little Neston, after leaving pre-school jobs back at the beginning of January 2020.

Claire, said: "We noticed how popular desserts shop were after visiting one in Chester and from living in Neston most of my life, I felt a takeaway dessert option would be a ppopular addition."

After seeing the deserted premises on West Vale, the two ladies decided: "... to go for it! We signed our lease a week before the first lockdown."

Luckily they were supported as a business through the pandemic, by their landlord, who helped them until they could open in June 2020.

CeeCee's has proven to be a great success and has customers visiting from all over the Wirral peninsula.

Claire, continues: "When Paisley Grey closed, we saw an opportunity to expand our business, and as such big fans of Paisley ourselves, we knew how loved it was within the community, We made the decision to re-open pretty much exactly as is.

"We can't wait to open those doors and welcome everyone back and hopefully see some new faces, too."

Paisley Grey at 29 High Street, Neston CH64 9TZ, will officially re-open on Monday, 20 February.

The interior at Paisley Grey had only recently undergone a facelift, when a new bar was installed.Read about Paisley Grey's closure in our article.

