Salon Dene Star Celebrating Her Sixty Years of Service to Neston Hair

Published: 16th February 2023 12:47

Val Hatton's family want her to know how very proud they are of her and her hairdressing career

On 6th February, Val Hatton celebrated sixty years of hairdressing at much-loved Salon Dene on Chester Road, in Neston.

Val's daughter Victoria Hatton-Moore has been in touch with Neston Life to share her mum's thanks, following a week of celebrations earlier this month. She commented how overwhelmed her mum had been by everyone's kindness and the many congratulations and lovely comments they have received.

Victoria told us: "Mum would very much like to thank Keri Roberts (who works in the salon), her friends, clients and family for their support, particularly over the past 12 months as she has had some health issues. She is much better now and is spending more time in the salon and is able to hairdress again which she loves!"

And most importantly, Victoria wanted to say to Val: "As a family we would like to tell mum how proud we are of her. She has overcome so many ups and downs during her career always with a smile on her face and she faces everything head on with such drive and ambition.

"Even at 75 she is passionate about what she does. I don't know anyone with such drive and such a positive outlook. She's definitely one in a million xx".

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Team Salon Dene were looking very glamorous.

In 2019, we reviewed Salon Dene's history, in an interview that celebrated Val's success: click through to see the story in pictures and read all about the salon's beginnings, under Dene Oxton's ownership.

Val first started as an apprentice, tasked with cleaning the steps down to the basement, where the salon was first based, when she worked at different premises on Parkgate Road.

Daughter Victoria, was just starting to work alongside her mum, when that article was published on 14th January 2019.

The article concludes with an ode to Val, which reads: "Long may she continue to grace Neston with her inimitable spirit and energy - a fabulous example to us all." And that sentiment remains, today.

