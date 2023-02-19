Were You Witness to a Collision that Happened Early on Saturday Morning?

At around 4.15am, a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a bicycle occurred on the A540 Parkgate Road

Early on Saturday morning, 18 February 2023, a serious collision happened at the junction with Badgers Rake Lane, in Ledsham.

If you were witness to the incident, or possibly have dashcam footage, that would aid the investigation, Cheshire Police officers want to hear from you.

A 39-year-old man from Wirral sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision, and was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester hospital. He had been riding a bicycle that collided with a white Scania HGV, and he still remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The driver of the HGV, a 54-year-old man from Chester, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A range of enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing.

As part of their enquiries, officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or anything else that may aid their investigation.

They also want to hear from any motorists who believe they may have captured relevant footage on their dashcams.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1482021, or give the details via the Cheshire Police website.

