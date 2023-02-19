  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Were You Witness to a Collision that Happened Early on Saturday Morning?

Published: 19th February 2023 20:33

At around 4.15am, a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a bicycle occurred on the A540 Parkgate Road 

Early on Saturday morning, 18 February 2023, a serious collision happened at the junction with Badgers Rake Lane, in Ledsham.

If you were witness to the incident, or possibly have dashcam footage, that would aid the investigation, Cheshire Police officers want to hear from you.

Were You Witness to a Collision that Happened Early on Saturday Morning?

A 39-year-old man from Wirral sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision, and was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester hospital. He had been riding a bicycle that collided with a white Scania HGV, and he still remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The driver of the HGV, a 54-year-old man from Chester, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A range of enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing.

As part of their enquiries, officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or anything else that may aid their investigation.

They also want to hear from any motorists who believe they may have captured relevant footage on their dashcams.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1482021, or give the details via the Cheshire Police website.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies