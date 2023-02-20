Choose Fairtrade Products Especially During Fairtrade Fortnight at the End of February

Published: 20th February 2023 16:03

It is a fortnight for us to focus on the climate emergency, as a Fairtrade town

From Monday, 27th February to Sunday 12th March, we are encouraged to 'Choose Fairtrade and Help Save our Favourite Foods'.

This year Fairtrade Fortnight is focussing on how the climate emergency is making it harder

for producers to grow tea, coffee, cocoa and bananas. By buying Fairtrade products, we

can help farmers and workers to earn enough to take on the climate crisis, farm

sustainably and meet their everyday needs.

The Neston Fairtrade Town Group will hold an information stall at Neston Market on Friday 3rd March, between 9am to 2pm.

Please support us by viewing the information display, trying a Fairtrade sample and having a chat about the importance of buying Fairtrade products in order to help producers combat the climate emergency.

