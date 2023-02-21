A Black Card Wallet has been Found in Neston

Published: 21st February 2023 17:14

A black card wallet has been found today in the grounds of St Mary & St Helen Parish Church

It is being kept safe, having been found in the church grounds at High Street, Neston, Tuesday 21 February 2023.

The card wallet appears to belong to someone with the surname Wilding.

Please contact the Treasurer, Lucy Brooks on 0151 336 8822, in the first instance.

