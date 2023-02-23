Tell Us About the District Final of the Rotary Young Musician of the Year

Author: Stephen Mosley Published: 23rd February 2023 15:39

The standards at the District 1180 finals to name the Rotary's Young Musician of the Year, were "astonishingly high"

Journalist and photographer, Stephen Mosley, has been in touch, to tell us all about it...

Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club once again hosted the District 1180 final of Rotary Young Musician of the Year with club members Scirard and Caroline Lancelyn Green organising the event. Held at Poulton Hall on Saturday 18th February, the entries were significantly down on previous years yet the standard remained astonishingly high.

The audience, which included District Governor Paul Dutton, were treated to a programme that ranged from the works of Einaudi to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Vivaldi with each contestant performing two or three pieces. The entrants were Nathaniel Reed, Bethan Guiver and Selena Bobeica; all of whom played and sang with an assured ability that belied their youth.

Credit: Actuarius Art. Nathaniel Reed

Judges Judith van Ingen and Caroline Lancelyn Green had the unenviable task of selecting who would go forward, settling on Nathaniel and Bethan. We wish them every success in representing the district at the regional and, hopefully, national finals.

Credit: Actuarius Art. Bethan Guiver

Credit: Actuarius Art. Selena Bobeica

