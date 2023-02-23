  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Tell Us About the District Final of the Rotary Young Musician of the Year

Author: Stephen Mosley Published: 23rd February 2023 15:39

The standards at the District 1180 finals to name the Rotary's Young Musician of the Year, were "astonishingly high"

Journalist and photographer, Stephen Mosley, has been in touch, to tell us all about it...

Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club once again hosted the District 1180 final of Rotary Young Musician of the Year with club members Scirard and Caroline Lancelyn Green organising the event. Held at Poulton Hall on Saturday 18th February, the entries were significantly down on previous years yet the standard remained astonishingly high.

The audience, which included District Governor Paul Dutton, were treated to a programme that ranged from the works of Einaudi to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Vivaldi with each contestant performing two or three pieces. The entrants were Nathaniel Reed, Bethan Guiver and Selena Bobeica; all of whom played and sang with an assured ability that belied their youth.

Nathaniel ReedCredit: Actuarius Art. Nathaniel Reed

Judges Judith van Ingen and Caroline Lancelyn Green had the unenviable task of selecting who would go forward, settling on Nathaniel and Bethan. We wish them every success in representing the district at the regional and, hopefully, national finals.

Bethan GuiverCredit: Actuarius Art. Bethan Guiver

Selena BobeicaCredit: Actuarius Art. Selena Bobeica

Tell Us About the District Final of the Rotary Young Musician of the Year

Tell Us About the District Final of the Rotary Young Musician of the Year

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies