Part-time Post Office Service Back in Neston on Tuesday

Published: 24th February 2023 11:29

Commencing 28 February, the service will be back twice weekly, based from Sainsbury's car park

Working together with the Post Office and Sainsbury's, Neston Town Council have secured a partial return of Post Office services, in Neston.

Based from the Upper Community Office building on the top level of Sainsbury's car park, the service will be available on Tuesday afternoons 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and Friday mornings, between 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

Neston Town Council made a commitment to bring Post Office services back to Neston and after working with our Cheshire West and Chester Councillor, Keith Millar, and having further discussions with the Post Office and Sainsburys, these services are returning.

While this is not the return of the same service, it is great to see the return of some service, making bank withdrawal and deposit services possible in the town centre. Usage of the new service will be monitored and may be adapted over time, where possible.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.