This Weekend's Neston Flicks Showing has had to be Postponed

Published: 24th February 2023 12:15

Neston Community Youth Centre apologise that the showing of film Mrs Haris Goes to Paris has to be postponed

We've received notice that Neston Civic Hall is not quite ready to open, and so this weeken's Neston Flicks event can't go ahead as planned.

Despite the best efforts of the NCYC board, staff and volunteers, as well as Cheshire West and Chester Council staff and contractors, and the team at AP Mitchell Building Services, there remains one crucial job that is unable to be complete in time for Saturday's showing of Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

NCYC, say: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope people understand that we would only do this where it is absolutely necessary."

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris will now be shown on Saturday, 25 March 2023 and Living, which was scheduled for 25 March will now be shown on Saturday, 29 April.

Ticket holders have already been notified by email, which explains that all tickets have been automatically transferred to the rearranged date. Full refunds are available.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the March showing of Living have also been contacted with details.

