  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Female Society Celebrate the Life of Ladies Club Veteran Betty Evans

Published: 1st March 2023 16:47

For sixty seven years, Betty walked proudly through Neston with her traditional flower staff

Betty Evans 1950-2023

Rosemary Cornah, Patroness of Neston Female Society and Keith Millar, Honorary Secretary, with permission from Betty's son Chris Perry, have said: "It is with great sadness Neston Female Society announces the passing of Betty Evans, Treasurer and dedicated member of the society.

"Betty first walked in the Ladies Day Parade when she was 5 years old and walked with the same partner for over 65 years

"As soon as Betty was old enough she volunteered as a stewardess and in 1991 was elected Treasurer of Neston Female Society and held the position until passing

"Thank you Betty for all you achieved for Neston Female Society and the community of Neston we will sadly miss you."

Betty Evans 1950-2023

Betty Evans 1950-2023Just one example of a flower staff that Betty carefully matched with her outfit each year.

Betty Evans 1950-2023

Chatting about Betty, it is apparent how committed she was to her family, son Chris was her world and she doted on her grandson Declan.

Aside from her family and her beloved Ladies Club, Betty's heart belonged to Liverpool Football Club.

Betty Evans 1950-2023

Betty was born on the 30th May 1950 and would have been seventy-three this coming Spring. She first walked in the Ladies Club Day parade when she was five years old and walked alongside the same partner for the following sixty-five years.

Only missing walking due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Betty's commitment to the Neston Female Society is palpable. As well as being Treasurer, she served on the Fundraising Committee, and she championed the traditional style of staff that sees flowers mounted on a pole.

Betty Evans 1950-2023Betty pictured alongside some of the other members of Neston Female Society.

Betty Evans 1950-2023

Betty's celebration of life will happen at Blacon Crematorium in Chester, on Monday, 6 March 2023, when the Neston Female Society will line the entrance in their own guard of honour. It is the society's final tribute to a friend who contributed so much to Neston.

Betty Evans 1950-2023

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies