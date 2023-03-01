Neston Female Society Celebrate the Life of Ladies Club Veteran Betty Evans

Published: 1st March 2023 16:47

For sixty seven years, Betty walked proudly through Neston with her traditional flower staff

Rosemary Cornah, Patroness of Neston Female Society and Keith Millar, Honorary Secretary, with permission from Betty's son Chris Perry, have said: "It is with great sadness Neston Female Society announces the passing of Betty Evans, Treasurer and dedicated member of the society.

"Betty first walked in the Ladies Day Parade when she was 5 years old and walked with the same partner for over 65 years

"As soon as Betty was old enough she volunteered as a stewardess and in 1991 was elected Treasurer of Neston Female Society and held the position until passing

"Thank you Betty for all you achieved for Neston Female Society and the community of Neston we will sadly miss you."

Just one example of a flower staff that Betty carefully matched with her outfit each year.

Chatting about Betty, it is apparent how committed she was to her family, son Chris was her world and she doted on her grandson Declan.

Aside from her family and her beloved Ladies Club, Betty's heart belonged to Liverpool Football Club.

Betty was born on the 30th May 1950 and would have been seventy-three this coming Spring. She first walked in the Ladies Club Day parade when she was five years old and walked alongside the same partner for the following sixty-five years.

Only missing walking due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Betty's commitment to the Neston Female Society is palpable. As well as being Treasurer, she served on the Fundraising Committee, and she championed the traditional style of staff that sees flowers mounted on a pole.

Betty pictured alongside some of the other members of Neston Female Society.

Betty's celebration of life will happen at Blacon Crematorium in Chester, on Monday, 6 March 2023, when the Neston Female Society will line the entrance in their own guard of honour. It is the society's final tribute to a friend who contributed so much to Neston.

