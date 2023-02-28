Christian Worship Happening Throughout Lent in the Neston Area

Published: 28th February 2023 21:44

The Neston & District Churches Together group tells us about the local calendar of Lent worship

The group, helping the many Churches in the Neston area to work more closely together, has been in touch to provide a calendar of Lent worship happening at the many active Christian churches in the area.

NDCT, says: "Neston & District Churches Together have assembled a calendar listing the courses, study groups and worship take place during Lent in our local area.

"We welcome everyone to join us and if you would like more information please look at the relevant Church website." Details of the websites can be found linked to the NDCT Community page.

Please click on the image or link, to see a PDF version of the calendar.

Neston Churches photography from archive.

