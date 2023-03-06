Willaston Gem the Station Master's House has Celebrated its First Year of Serving Up Fresh Coffee, Cake and Lunch

Published: 6th March 2023 15:41

For those who don't already know, The Station Master's House family-run coffee house based at Hadlow Road Station in Willaston, is a local gem.

The café celebrated its one-year anniversary at the end of 2022 and has enjoyed a fantastic year of meeting new customers and serving all those who return time and again.

The Thomas family worked hard to breathe new life into The Station Master's House.

Having acted as offices for the Wirral Way Rangers until 2017, prior to becoming the warm, welcoming space it is today, The Station Master's House was a labour of love for the Thomas family who have restored much of the original charm and character to the old building.

Before the interior renovation works.

Emily Thomas, said: "It has certainly been a challenge to get to where we are today as we faced many setbacks during the renovations and some days it felt like everything was against us. To cap it all, two weeks after the builders finally started the renovations, we were faced with the first Covid lockdown and all the works had to be stopped. Several months later, when the works restarted, there were national shortages of key materials, and this slowed the project down even further."

The warm, welcoming space that the coffee house is today.

Not many positives can be credited to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one inspiration was born in the form of the Platform Peddler, serving takeaway drinks and cakes, based on the Hadlow Road platform. The coffee trike proved a popular addition, immersing the café in the local community and inviting users of the Wirral Way to stop and take in the beautiful station.

In the beginning, it was thought that the Platform Peddler would only be in use for a couple of months. But due to its popularity, the takeaway service continued to operate right up until The Station Master's House café was finally opened, in December 2021.

Emily, continues: "Although we were sad to see the trike go when the café finally opened, we were grateful to be able to offer seating inside, along with a full breakfast and lunch menu. It was also a lot warmer for those of us who worked on the trike, not having to stand outside all day in the middle of winter!"

The cafe only grew in popularity, but many customers expressed how much they missed the convenience of the Peddlar, and so the next challenge was born, in the shape of ‘The Express'. The Thomases got to work on converting one of the outbuildings into a kitchen space with a serving hatch on to the platform. The team are now able to serve hot and cold food from the The Express, in addition to the coffee and homemade cakes that were previously sold from the trike.

Coincidentally, The Express takeaway hatch opened on The Station Master's House first year anniversary. It's open weekends between 10 am to 4 pm, with more days/times planned for the spring.

The station Master's House coffee house at the beautiful Hadlow Road Station in Willaston.

Emily, concludes: "We would like to thank every single one of our loyal customers for their kindness and support since we initially started the coffee trike in February 2021. We are so grateful to be part of such a lovely and caring local community and it has been a pleasure to meet so many of you.

"It's certainly been a challenging first year since opening the cafe, but we've got to where we are today thanks to your support."

The Station Master's House

Hadlow Road Station

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.