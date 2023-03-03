Parents Take Time for Yourself to Achieve Positive Health and Wellbeing

Published: 3rd March 2023 12:34

Amber Button are providing a space to focus, for parents/carers, new parents, and expectant parents

Amber Button has a brand new course starting at Neston Community and Youth Centre, that may be of particular interest to any parents/carers, new parents or even expectant parents.

Take time Just For Me; this short course provides time for you, encourages new friendships and provides a space to focus on supporting positive health and wellbeing.

The course will run on Wednesdays between 8 March and 29 March, from 1 pm to 2.30 pm, at NCYC on Burton Road in Neston, postcode CH64 9RE.

The course is free to attend for all residents registered at a Cheshire West and Chester Council postcode, aged nineteen plus.

To book, please go to the Jotform website.

For any further information about this, or any of our other courses, please contact Jeanette by email to jeanette@amberbuttoncic.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.