Get Lost in the Restful Beauty of the Jubilee Community Garden

Published: 7th March 2023 13:21

For the enjoyment of all, Neston Flower Society plant their donated Camellia in the restful garden

Neston Flower Society's Chairman Pam Fleming-Williams 'planted' their donated Camellia in the newly created Jubilee Community Garden. The garden is situated behind the Community Hall at Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church, off Parkgate Road.

The garden will provide a place of restful beauty to be enjoyed by all.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.