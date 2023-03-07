  • Bookmark this page

Get Lost in the Restful Beauty of the Jubilee Community Garden

Published: 7th March 2023 13:21

For the enjoyment of all, Neston Flower Society plant their donated Camellia in the restful garden 

Neston Flower Society's Chairman Pam Fleming-Williams 'planted' their donated Camellia in the newly created Jubilee Community Garden.  The garden is situated behind the Community Hall at Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church, off Parkgate Road.

The garden will provide a place of restful beauty to be enjoyed by all.

Neston Flower Society's Chairman Pam Fleming-Williams 'planted' their donated Camellia in the newly created Jubilee Community Garden.

