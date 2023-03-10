Weather Affecting Post Office Service - Closed Today
|Published: 10th March 2023 11:03
The Post Office service in Neston is not open today, Friday 10 March, due to the weather.
It will be back open on Tuesday, as normal, weather permitting.
Post Office based in the office on the top level of Sainsbury's car park.
The Market is open, with limited stalls.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.