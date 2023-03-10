Amber Button Community Interest Company to Host Some Fantastic Adult Courses

Published: 10th March 2023 17:04

Here are details of upcoming adult learning courses, to be held at Neston Library.



To book a place at the Family History group, please visit the Jotform website.

You may book on to the Wellbeing course, by visiting Jotform.

To book your place at the Work Club, here is the link to the Jotform website.

Neston Library is on Parkgate Road in Neston, postcode CH64 6QE.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.