  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

The Postponed Neston Earth Festival is Back in April

Published: 13th March 2023 10:50

Local families are invited to learn about how we can come together and make a difference to the climate crisis.

The festival offers local families the chance to learn about the steps they can take to help make a difference amidst the climate crisis, and will feature eco stalls, recycled crafts, activities, local producer food, entertainment and information on how the environment can enhance wellbeing.

Neston Earth Festival returns this April, after being postponed in September 2022, and Neston Earth Group are also seeking event volunteers and exhibitors.

Planned in the wake of Earth Day (22 April) the event will take place on Sunday 23rd April from 12pm-4pm, at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road in Neston, and is free to attend.

Rachel Smith, Neston Earth Festival Lead Organiser for 2023 says: "Neston Earth Festival is returning at an important time to provide lots of tips and advice as to how families can help with environmental change, with fun activities that can bring global issues to life at local level.

"Often when we think about the planet in a climate crisis we feel a sense of urgency but it can also feel overwhelming when considering how to take steps in everyday life.

"By coming together as a community we can see what we can do together locally and feel like we are making a difference in our own ways."

"We are also looking for more volunteers on the day and would be glad to hear from any local business with a sustainable aspect to their practices that might be keen to exhibit at the event."

Neston Earth Group will also be providing information on the day on what local campaigns they can get involved with, such as ‘Plastic Free Neston' that works with local businesses.

Exhibitors also include Neston High School students who'll be demonstrating the latest innovations from their ‘Precious Plastic' recycling programme that regenerates plastic into new sustainable products.

Families can just turn up on the day and the event is completely free.

To volunteer, exhibit or find out more about the event, please email nestonearthgroup@gmail.com.

11 Sep 2022 - Neston Earth Festival is Back

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies