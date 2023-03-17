17 Mar 2023 - Simple Folk Play the Legion for St Paddy's Day
|Published: 14th March 2023 12:07
Have a grand night celebrating St Patrick's Day with Neston-based folk band Simple Folk
Performing live at Neston Royal British Legion, where Guinness is on tap at £2.50 a pint!
Doors open at 7.30pm, ready for the band at 8.30pm.
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
t: 0151 336 4630
